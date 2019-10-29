Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on 1COV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €49.84 ($57.96).

Covestro stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €44.84 ($52.14). The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €44.66 and its 200 day moving average is €43.72. Covestro has a one year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a one year high of €61.48 ($71.49).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

