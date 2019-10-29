Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Covenant Transportation Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Covenant Transportation Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVTI. Stephens assumed coverage on Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

CVTI opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $304.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.70. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $222.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 734,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 351,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,109,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

