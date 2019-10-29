Counterparty Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00018323 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, Zaif, Bittrex and Poloniex. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $187.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,322.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.88 or 0.02940960 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00741078 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000237 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000406 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,422 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Zaif, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

