Costain Group’s (COST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

LON COST traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 165.20 ($2.16). The stock had a trading volume of 194,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,539. Costain Group has a 52-week low of GBX 141 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 401.50 ($5.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $177.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

