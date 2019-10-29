Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 241,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,410. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 142,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $500,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Md Miller bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

