Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.38.

OFC stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $72,060.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,987,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $110,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,939 shares of company stock valued at $255,959. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

