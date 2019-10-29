Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,746,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,430. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

