Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth $57,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Ameren by 102.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Ameren by 12.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. 2,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,494. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.