Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,605,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,026,000 after purchasing an additional 203,551 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,444 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,056,000 after purchasing an additional 255,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,150,000 after purchasing an additional 158,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.72. 65,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,861. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average of $87.16.

