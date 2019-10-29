Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG remained flat at $$119.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,745. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $121.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

