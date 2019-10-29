ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTEC. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ConvaTec Group to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 174 ($2.27) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 176.30 ($2.30).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

CTEC stock traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 183.05 ($2.39). 2,042,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 191.15 ($2.50). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Karim Bitar sold 664,582 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27), for a total value of £1,156,372.68 ($1,511,005.72).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.