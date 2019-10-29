Contrasting Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spi Energy and Rubicon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spi Energy and Rubicon Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.29 -$12.24 million N/A N/A Rubicon Technology $3.88 million 6.00 $960,000.00 N/A N/A

Rubicon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spi Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Spi Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spi Energy and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A Rubicon Technology 1.95% -2.38% -2.30%

Volatility & Risk

Spi Energy has a beta of 4.76, indicating that its share price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rubicon Technology beats Spi Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

