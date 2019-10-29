Contrasting Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) & Calmare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTTC)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cytosorbents and Calmare Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $22.50 million 7.31 -$17.21 million ($0.56) -9.09 Calmare Therapeutics $1.11 million 3.56 -$3.82 million N/A N/A

Calmare Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Calmare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -72.43% -105.97% -53.26% Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cytosorbents and Calmare Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00 Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.40%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Calmare Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol, a development stage blood purification technology; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

