Continental Resources (CLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Continental Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

