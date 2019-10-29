Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $884,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Contagious Gaming will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Contagious Gaming Inc develops and provides software solutions, video games, and content for regulated gaming and lottery markets primarily in Canada. The company offers an integrated end-end platform, which manages various aspects of real-money gaming, including gaming engine, player management tools, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer, and proprietary centralized eWallet.

