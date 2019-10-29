Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $884,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Contagious Gaming will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS)

Contagious Gaming Inc develops and provides software solutions, video games, and content for regulated gaming and lottery markets primarily in Canada. The company offers an integrated end-end platform, which manages various aspects of real-money gaming, including gaming engine, player management tools, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer, and proprietary centralized eWallet.

