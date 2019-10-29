Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Position in CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in CynergisTek were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEK. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CynergisTek by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 681,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 156,034 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CynergisTek by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CynergisTek by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTEK. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on CynergisTek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. CynergisTek Inc has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million.

In other news, Director John D. Abouchar purchased 10,000 shares of CynergisTek stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Thomas Anthony purchased 10,800 shares of CynergisTek stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $33,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,800 shares of company stock valued at $146,880 over the last 90 days.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

