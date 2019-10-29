ConforMIS (CFMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 92.18% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. On average, analysts expect ConforMIS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ConforMIS stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.32. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.83.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

