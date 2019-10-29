Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,541,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

NYSE MA opened at $275.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $293.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total value of $2,040,563.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,294,597,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,920 shares of company stock valued at $34,871,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

