Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CryoPort by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,731,000 after buying an additional 998,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 747,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,830,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,080,000. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CYRX opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. CryoPort Inc has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.73 and a quick ratio of 17.68.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CryoPort Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on CryoPort and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CryoPort has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.