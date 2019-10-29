Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Update

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 1,507.7% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDOR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDOR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 119,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

CDOR stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

