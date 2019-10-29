Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.70

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.70 and traded as high as $78.20. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at $78.20, with a volume of 39 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $55.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Concurrent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In related news, insider D Evans Hughes sold 27,000 shares of Concurrent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total value of £17,550 ($22,932.18).

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

