Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $243,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

