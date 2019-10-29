Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $172,000 Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. ValuEngine raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

