Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives $38.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

CMTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.31. 154,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,335. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $776.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.50. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.89 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In related news, VP Richard L. Burt sold 40,703 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,397,333.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,519.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.