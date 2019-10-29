Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.35

Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $2.16. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a negative return on equity of 34,399.60% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,193 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Comstock Holding Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

