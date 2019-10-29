Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Task Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.42. 143,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,697. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.