Compass Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,616 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 203,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,176 shares of company stock worth $46,660,857. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $145.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,067.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

