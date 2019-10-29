Comparing Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA)

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pivotal Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pivotal Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.25%. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.06%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Pivotal Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives N/A -12.62% 3.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $779.34 million 0.08 $4.24 million ($0.80) -3.60

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Pivotal Acquisition.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

