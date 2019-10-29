Comparing ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) & UCB (NASDAQ:UCBJF)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) and UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoGen and UCB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen -357.97% -573.13% -55.71% UCB N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ImmunoGen and UCB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen $53.82 million 7.71 -$168.84 million ($1.18) -2.35 UCB $4.55 billion 3.22 $575.43 million N/A N/A

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunoGen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ImmunoGen and UCB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen 1 6 2 0 2.11 UCB 0 0 1 0 3.00

ImmunoGen currently has a consensus target price of $3.28, indicating a potential upside of 18.41%. Given ImmunoGen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunoGen is more favorable than UCB.

Volatility & Risk

ImmunoGen has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UCB has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche, Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics, sanofi-aventis U. S. LLC, Biotest AG, Bayer HealthCare AG, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Debiopharm International SA, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

