Comparing Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spirit MTA REIT and Douglas Emmett, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Douglas Emmett 0 4 5 0 2.56

Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $43.14, indicating a potential upside of 0.40%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Spirit MTA REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit MTA REIT has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit MTA REIT and Douglas Emmett’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit MTA REIT $246.31 million 0.12 -$220.24 million N/A N/A Douglas Emmett $881.32 million 8.54 $116.08 million $2.02 21.27

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit MTA REIT.

Dividends

Spirit MTA REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 46.7%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Douglas Emmett pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit MTA REIT and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit MTA REIT -116.17% -676.15% -12.28% Douglas Emmett 13.54% 3.05% 1.42%

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Spirit MTA REIT on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit MTA REIT

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs. As of December 31, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 876 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 19.8 million square feet, are leased to approximately 203 tenants across 45 states and 23 industries.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

