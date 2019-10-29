Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Down 38.1% in October

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 19,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 128,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,177. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.0728 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 487.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,934,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 2,434,637 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 216.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,084,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 1,426,333 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 446,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 177.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 543,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

