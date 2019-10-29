Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

SID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 179.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SID opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 39.49%. Equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0728 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

