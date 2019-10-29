Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CBD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,135. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

