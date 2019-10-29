Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:CBD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,135. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao
