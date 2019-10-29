Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Set at $53.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMCSA. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Comcast’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 52.2% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

