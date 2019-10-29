Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMCO. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,456. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

In other news, VP Benjamin Auyeung sold 6,853 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $235,537.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $361,950.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

