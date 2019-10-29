Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price reduced by Pivotal Research from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $109.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.15.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 232,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,033. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $109.74.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 17,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $1,860,110.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,172.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,265,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,468,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

