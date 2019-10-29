ColossusXT (COLX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,607.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $3,607.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,618,426,865 coins and its circulating supply is 11,577,385,038 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

