Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.72, 902,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 977,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $137,163.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,981.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,264 shares of company stock valued at $504,967. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,880,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,695,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,327,000 after acquiring an additional 483,541 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 678,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,803,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.