Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Releases Earnings Results

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.78 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

CGNX stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

