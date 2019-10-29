CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,001 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in CME Group were worth $45,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,616,000 after buying an additional 328,318 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,530,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,785,000 after buying an additional 112,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,250,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 18,355.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,631,000 after buying an additional 3,220,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,960,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,658,000 after buying an additional 429,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.14.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $200.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.59 and a 200-day moving average of $200.13. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

