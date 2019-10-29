Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie set a $10.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

CLF stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,727 shares in the company, valued at $937,224.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,788.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock worth $551,320. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

