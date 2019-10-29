Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Clearway Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 664,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,456,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

