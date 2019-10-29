Clean Harbors (CLH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $868.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLH opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,034 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $150,210.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,591 shares of company stock worth $1,998,563 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

