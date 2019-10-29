Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 518 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 35.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in VMware by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on VMware from $188.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $156.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO P. Kevan Krysler sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $230,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $186,189.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,630.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,397 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,806 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

