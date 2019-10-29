Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,763,905,000 after acquiring an additional 73,514 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,426,314,000 after acquiring an additional 183,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.98.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $240,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 496,945 shares of company stock worth $45,209,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.19. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.