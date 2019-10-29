Claro Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,791,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

