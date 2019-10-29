Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,629,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average is $115.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $118.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

