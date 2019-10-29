Claro Advisors LLC Buys New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 954.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

