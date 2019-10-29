Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lowered by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,542,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,333,000 after purchasing an additional 427,951 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,309,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,017,000 after purchasing an additional 88,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $73.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,987,348. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

