CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of CIRCOR International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. 127,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,895. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $269.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 12,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

